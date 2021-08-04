Achain Trading Up 20.8% Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Achain has a market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00061195 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00090443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.24 or 0.00833929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00094336 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

