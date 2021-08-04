VestChain 24-Hour Volume Tops $650.00 (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One VestChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VestChain has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $650.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VestChain has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00061195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.24 or 0.00833929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00094336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00043359 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VestChain is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

