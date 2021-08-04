iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,200 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 703,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,414,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 69,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.04. 83,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,606. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $101.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.