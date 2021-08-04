Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 595 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,890 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up about 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after acquiring an additional 118,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after acquiring an additional 479,849 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,821,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $67.79. 181,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,866. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

