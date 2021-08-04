Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. Veritone updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,854. The company has a market capitalization of $691.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93. Veritone has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $50.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VERI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

