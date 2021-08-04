SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. 1,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $789.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.01.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

