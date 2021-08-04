Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000.

DGRO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.79. 44,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,230. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78.

