Harvest Management LLC Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 127,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000. Welbilt accounts for about 1.9% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harvest Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Welbilt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at $3,380,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. 28,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,575. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.55 and a beta of 2.47. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBT shares. William Blair downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

