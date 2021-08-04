Harvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,459,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $16,111,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $106,426,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,916,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,079,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.