Harvest Management LLC Invests $783,000 in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Ferro comprises 0.5% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ferro by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after purchasing an additional 541,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ferro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,441,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 204,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferro by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 116,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ferro by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 460,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOE traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,666. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.32. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOE shares. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

