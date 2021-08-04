Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NMCO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. 153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.