Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Boosted by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for 3.0% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 60,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 120,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $2,626,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.04. 148,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63, a PEG ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

