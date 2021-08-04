Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will post $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.59 billion. AON reported sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.88.

Shares of AON traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.72. 94,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.41. AON has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $267.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in AON by 1.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

