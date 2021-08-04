Trust Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.26. 89,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.03.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

