Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,678. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

