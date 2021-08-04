Trust Investment Advisors Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.52.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.50. 13,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.29 and a twelve month high of $356.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.