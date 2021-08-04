Ampleforth 1-Day Volume Tops $4.63 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $134.63 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 186,671,320 coins and its circulating supply is 135,637,461 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

