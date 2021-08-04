Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.44 Million

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report $21.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.10 million and the highest is $21.77 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $21.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $86.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,211 shares of company stock valued at $457,235. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHMG traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $215.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.