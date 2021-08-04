Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report $21.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.10 million and the highest is $21.77 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $21.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $86.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,211 shares of company stock valued at $457,235. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHMG traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $215.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

