Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Lowered to C$57.00 at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.76.

Shares of TSE SJ traded down C$2.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.07. 405,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.06. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$41.89 and a 52-week high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$528.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.6316564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

