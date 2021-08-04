Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been assigned a C$17.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.16.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

TSE DIR.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,658. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.71 and a 12 month high of C$16.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.