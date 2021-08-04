The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.43 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

The GEO Group stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 138,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $936.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.