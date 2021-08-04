Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.39)-($0.33) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $163.5-$168.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.42 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.520-$1.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Blucora stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,541.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

