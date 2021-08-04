Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Nucor by 19,364.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 79,589 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nucor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,749,000 after acquiring an additional 315,210 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,696 shares of company stock worth $8,813,243. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 105,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.