Analysts Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,313. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $2,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 168,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

