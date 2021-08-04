Analysts Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.07. 4,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,084. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $166.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

