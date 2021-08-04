iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,328 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after purchasing an additional 199,928 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 709,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 94,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,149,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. 5,838,635 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.80.

