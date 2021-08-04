iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,328 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after purchasing an additional 199,928 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 709,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 94,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,149,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. 5,838,635 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.80.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.