General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

GD stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.47. 3,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

