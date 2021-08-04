Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.90. 300,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,543,681. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

