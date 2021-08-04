The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.820-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Macerich also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.79-1.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.58.

Get The Macerich alerts:

MAC traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. 163,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.