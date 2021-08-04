Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$34.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canfor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.33.

TSE:CFP traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$25.75. 439,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,062. Canfor has a one year low of C$14.64 and a one year high of C$35.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

