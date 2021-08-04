Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 2.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Condor Capital Management grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 14,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NKE traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $171.78. 122,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,491. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $171.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $10,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.