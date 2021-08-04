Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $258.83 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 198,400 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 5.5% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $258,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 767,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $179,571,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,598,066. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.21. 94,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,905,154. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.17. The company has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

