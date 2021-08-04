Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FATE. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $83.95. 18,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,744. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

