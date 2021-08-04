Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. Alphatec updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,838. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

