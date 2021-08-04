BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,400. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $15.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

