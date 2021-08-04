Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.75

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and traded as high as $10.20. Meggitt shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 148,696 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays set a $6.40 target price on Meggitt and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

