Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.07. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc manufactures and provides environmental and industrial separation technology solutions in the United States. The develops, manufactures, and sells Voraxial separators; and V-Inline Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates large volumes of liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.