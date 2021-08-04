HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,300 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 714,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in HNI by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in HNI by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HNI by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HNI by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,612 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNI traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.26. 2,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,054. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.07. HNI has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

