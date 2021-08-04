Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.03

Shares of Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and traded as low as $48.55. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 1,800 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $189.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02.

About Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

