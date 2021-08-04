Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $40.22 Million Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.43% of Guidewire Software worth $40,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,597,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,794,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after purchasing an additional 114,338 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,754 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.04. 1,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.03. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.