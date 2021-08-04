Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. 4,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,893. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64.

