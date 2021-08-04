Wall Street Games (WSG) Trading Down 24.7% Over Last Week

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $17.29 million and $11.28 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars.

