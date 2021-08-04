Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,385 ($31.16). 5,526,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,184.17. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The stock has a market cap of £120.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.12.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.