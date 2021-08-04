AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) CFO Sells $457,200.00 in Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin P. O’shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,823. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $232.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,555 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

