Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 345 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. 1,462,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,597,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $255.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

