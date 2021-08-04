Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lessened by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 207,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,227. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

