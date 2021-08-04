Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Invests $6.51 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,000. Affirm makes up 3.5% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 192,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,613. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

