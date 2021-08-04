Zacks: Analysts Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post sales of $11.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.40 million. Exagen reported sales of $8.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $59.62 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Exagen by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Exagen by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exagen stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. Exagen has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $197.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35.

Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

