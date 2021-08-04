Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 44.7% over the last three years.

Shares of VNOM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,657. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VNOM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

