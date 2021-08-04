Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.370-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Belden also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.37-4.57 EPS.

BDC stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.05. 2,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,521. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.60 and a beta of 1.44. Belden has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Belden will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

